Jasprit Bumrah has produced a gem of a delivery to get rid of Ollie Pope on Day 2 of the India vs England 2nd Test in Hyderabad. The right-arm fast bowler speared in an in-swinging yorker and the ball curled in and absolutely wrecked the stumps behind Pope. Pope, who had scored a magnificent 196 in the Hyderabad Test, was left clueless as his stumps went for a toss. It was Jasprit Bumrah's second wicket of the match and India were relieved to see the back of the man who had scripted England's turnaround in Hyderabad. Yashasvi Jaiswal Leaps in Joy After Scoring His Maiden Double Century in Test Cricket During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Jasprit Bumrah Dismiss Ollie Pope:

Timber Striker Alert 🚨 A Jasprit Bumrah special 🎯 🔥 Drop an emoji in the comments below 🔽 to describe that dismissal Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/X85JZGt0EV#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @Jaspritbumrah93 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/U9mpYkYp6v — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2024

