Star all-rounder Krunal Pandya clinced his fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Krunal Pandya achieved this feat after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. With this victory, RCB ended their IPL title drought. Meanwhile, Krunal produced a match-winning spell while defending 191 runs. The all-rounder bagged two wickets in his four-over spell and conceded just 17 runs. Previously, Krunal won three Indian Premier League titles with Mumbai Indians. Rajat Patidar Quick Facts: All You Need To Know About First RCB Captain To Win IPL Title.

Krunal Pandya Wins His Fourth IPL Title

Krunal pandya unbeaten in Ipl finals 4 in 4 Won IPL finals for MI in 2017 ,2019 ,2020 And now in 2025 ipl winner for RCB#RCBvPBKS #RCB #PBKS #IPLFinals #iplfinal2025 #WINNER pic.twitter.com/rH9BNq3g7j — refier (@refier007) June 3, 2025

