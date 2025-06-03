Star cricketer Rajat Patidar became the first Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to help them lift the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Rajat Patidar achieved this historic feat during the IPL 2025 grand finale against the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Before this, the Bengaluru-based franchise played three IPL finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016. Sadly, they suffered a heartbreaking defeat. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB became the first franchise to win all their away league-stage matches in an IPL season. RCB achieved this feat during the IPL 2025 edition. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025; Krunal Pandya Shines As RCB Beat PBKS to Win First Indian Premier League Title After 18 Years.

Interestingly, it was Rajat Patidar's debut season as an RCB captain, and he helped his franchise to end their 18-year title drought in the IPL. Talking about the IPL 2025 final, RCB posted 190-9 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli top scored with 43 runs. Captain Rajat Patidar played a crucial knock of 26 runs. While chasing, a collective bowling effort led by Krunal Pandya helped RCB register a memorable six-run win. On that note, let's look at some of the intresting quick facts about Rajat Patidar.

Rajat Patidar was born on July 1,1993, in Indore Madhya Pradesh.

The RCB captain Patidar made his Ranji Trophy debut for Madhya Pradesh on October 30, 2015.

The star cricketer made his T20 debut for Madhya Pradesh in the 2017-18 Zonal T20 League.

Patidar finished as the highest run-scorer for Madhya Pradesh in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy with 713 runs in eight matches

He was bought for Rs 20 Lakh by Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL 2021 players’ auction.

Rajat made his Test Debut for India against England in February 2024. Kyle Jamieson Takes Revenge Against Rajat Patidar After Conceding Six, Removes Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain With Pinpoint Yorker During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

He made his ODI debut against South Africa in 2023.

Rajat Patidar became the first RCB captain to help them win an IPL trophy.

Star cricketer Rajat Patidar has etched his name as one of the finest captain for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League. The Madhya Pradesh-born-cricketer showcased his calmness while leading the RCB side in the IPL 2025. His tactical brilliance helped the Bengaluru-based franchise to end their title-drought in IPL.

