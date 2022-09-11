Naseem Shah provided a sensational start to Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka as he dismissed Kusal Mendis. The Pakistan pacer bowled a sensational inswinger casting the stumps of the Sri Lankan batter on a golden duck.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)