Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has announced that he and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen are dating each other and hope to marry soon. meanwhile, an old Tweet of Modi has been circulating in the social media. In 2013, Lalit Modi begged his soon-to-be wife Sushmita Sen for a reply on Twitter. In reply to that, Sen wrote: "Gotcha 47".

Check the Tweet:

@thesushmitasen reply my SMS — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

