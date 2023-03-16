Gujarat Giants batter Laura Wolvaardt has scored her maiden fifty in the Women's Premier League 2023 while playing against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. After being asked to bat first, Gujarat Giants have got a decent start due to Laura's half-century. At the time of filing this report, Gujarat were 116-2 in 17 overs. They will now hope to finish strong and put up a good total on the board.

Laura Wolvaardt Scores First Women’s Premier League Fifty

She has arrived! 🐺 Laura scores her maiden 𝙁𝙄𝙁𝙏𝙔 of the #TATAWPL 👏#DCvGG #BringItOn — Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) March 16, 2023

