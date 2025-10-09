India women's national cricket team spinner Sneh Rana dismissed South Africa women's national cricket team batter Marizanne Kapp with a superb delivery during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Thursday, October 9. The incident happened during the fourth ball of the 14th over. Sneh Rana bowled a lovely delivery, which didn't turn much and passed the outside edge. Marizanne Kapp, who was looking to play a drive, missed it completely, and the ball shattered her off-stump. The right-handed batter departed after scoring 20 runs off 25 balls. Kranti Gaud Catch Video: Watch Indian Speedster Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch off Her Own Bowling To Remove Tazmin Brits During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sneh Rana Dismantles Marizanne Kapp's Stumps!

स्नेहा राना द मोस्ट विकेट का साउथ अफ्रीका प्लेयर कप Sneh Rana in this match man of the match of women ODI match#INDvsSA #WomensWorldCup2025#WomensWorldCup#snehranapic.twitter.com/7p4qbiGYNt — Narendra Jatav (@NarendraJa47432) October 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)