Gujarat Giants clinched a comfortable three-wicket win over India Capitals in the opening game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 today at Eden Gardens, courtesy of a fiery hundred from Kevin O Brien. Earlier, Ashley Nurse scored 103 off just 43 deliveries to help the Capitals reach a comfortable score of 179/7. Virender Sehwag-led side chase down the winning target in 18.4 overs.

Check the Tweet about the match result:

Gujarat Giants have won by 3 wickets. Final scores India Capitals - 179/7 Gujarat Giants - 180/7 #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20Begins #BossLogonKaGame — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) September 17, 2022

