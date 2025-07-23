Liam Dawson made his presence felt on his Test return after eight long years, as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal during the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford on July 23. The left-arm spinner, who made his Test debut in 2016, last played in the longest format for the England National Cricket Team in the year 2017 when he turned up against South Africa, was included in the side for the IND vs ENG Manchester Test in place of Shoaib Bashir, who sustained an injury in the Lord's Test. And the left-arm spinner attained success in his first innings with the ball, inducing the edge of Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat with Harry Brook taking the catch at first slip. Yashasvi Jaiswal batted well for his 58 before Liam Dawson cut his innings short. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Bat Breaks After Facing Fiery Delivery From Chris Woakes During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (See Pic and Video).

Liam Dawson Takes Test Wicket After Eight Years

Well worth the wait, Daws! 🙌 Jaiswal caught by Brook off Dawson 🤲 🇮🇳 1⃣2⃣0⃣-2⃣ pic.twitter.com/b7H3zXAcXy — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2025

