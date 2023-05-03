Liam Livingstone scored his first half-century of IPL 2023 during the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match on Wednesday, May 3. The Englishman, who missed a few games at the start of the season, is slowly hitting the blocks and has played a fine innings. He hit seven fours and one six to get to fifty, off 32 balls. This was his fourth overall IPL fifty.

Liam Livingstone Hits Half-Century

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)