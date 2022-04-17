Liam Livingstone continued his good form this season as he scored his third fifty of the season, during Punjab Kings' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 17. Livingstone got to the mark off 26 deliveries, hitting four fours and as many sixes.

