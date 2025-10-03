A small girl was spotted holding a poster at the stands of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, during the India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025, Day 2. The cute moment was witnessed during the 50th over of India's first innings, as the small girl held a poster with the writing "I Love (in heart-shaped emoji) S. Gill KL Rahul". The small girl was showing her admiration for the India national cricket team Test side captain Shubman Gill and star batter KL Rahul, as both of them stood at the crease, batting for the host side. West Indies batted first, scoring 162 in the first innings, India are playing their first innings. Brother and Sister Spotted in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Jerseys During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025, Video of Cute Moment Goes Viral.

'I Love S. Gill KL Rahul' Little Girl Displays Poster

A Cute little fan with Shubman Gill & KL Rahul's poster at Narendra Modi Stadium. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/sDDR8JFBeK — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) October 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)