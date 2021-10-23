The live audio commentary for Australia vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Prasar Bharti. Check out full list below.

Tweet:

LIVE audio commentary of #T20WorldCup match between #AUSvSA will be available via these Additional FM Transmitters. pic.twitter.com/uMKH5OGH4i — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) October 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)