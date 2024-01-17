Sanju Samson got his much-awaited opportunity in the third T20I against Afghanistan. Jitesh Sharma was dropped to make way for Samson who waited for his turn for a long time. As the M Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd waited for a scintillating knock from him under pressure, he played a impulsive pull shot Fareed Ahmad and got dismissed for a golden duck. Upset fans who vouched for his opportunity reacted on social media broken hearted. 'Ek To Idhar Do Zero Ho Chuke Hain' Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Umpire Virender Sharma Caught On Stump Mic During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral!

Lost His Presence of Mind

Today he #sanjusamson lost his presence of mind.... Kya jrurat thi bhai us shot ki 🥲... Kitna support krein bc .... Still 15 overs were left.... Why ?? I think he lost his place in T2oI .... 😢 — Darshit Jain (@Darshit08534604) January 17, 2024

Fans React With Memes

If failing whenever you get a opportunity was a sport, then Sanju Samson-pic.twitter.com/gsbZEJCIS2 — Aparna (@AppeFizzz) January 17, 2024

Made For IPL Only

Some Fantastic Players Are Made For IPL Only .. Prime Example - Sanju Samson #INDvsAFG — 𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐙𝐄𝐑 (@Sanitizer09) January 17, 2024

He is Not Reliable

What is the compulsion to select Sanju Samson. A string of poor scores at national and International level. He is not a reliable player and is good for IPL let him continue playing in IPL — GSPR (@GSPR99) January 17, 2024

More Fans Share Memes

Heartbroken

