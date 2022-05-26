Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 Eliminator by 14 runs. With this win, RCB move to Qualifier 2 and face Rajasthan Royals for a place in the final. Meanwhile, LSG have been eliminated from IPL 2022.

