LSG vs RR, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: Lucknow Super Giants take on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022, match 63. For LSG vs RR Live score updates and full scorecard online, check below.

Hello from the Brabourne Stadium - CCI. 👋 The @LucknowIPL, led by @klrahul square off against the @IamSanjuSamson-led @rajasthanroyals in Match No. 6⃣3⃣ of the #TATAIPL 2022. 👌 👌 #LSGvRR Which team will come out on top tonight? 🤔 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NVRyehHE1q — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)