Naveen-ul-Haq's infamous 'Sweet Mangoes' Instagram story backfired when LSG lost their IPL 2023 eliminator game against MI and crashed out of the tournament. Although Naveen had a really good game, fans jumped on the opportunity to brutally troll them. It got escalated so much that the Lucknow Super Giants admin had to intervene and mute some words like mango, mangoes, aam and sweet. Later the admin also shared the screenshot of muting the words with the caption 'issued in our interest'.

Lucknow Super Giants Admin Mutes the Words Mango, Mangoes, Sweet, Aam

Issued in our interest 😅🤝 pic.twitter.com/e1Jn9gWATn — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 24, 2023

