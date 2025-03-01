Lungi Ngidi has been one of the mainstays of the South African bowling lineup since some time now. He has partnered the likes of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada well to help South Africa emerge as a competent team. During the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Ngidi completed his 100 wickets in ODIs. He dismissed Jos Buttler and achieved the feat. Marco Jansen Takes Spectacular Catch Covering 28 Metres To Dismiss Harry Brook During SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Lungi Ngidi Completes 100 Wickets in ODIs

100 ODI wickets for Lungi Ngidi 💪 pic.twitter.com/kcLdav1Kgj — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) March 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)