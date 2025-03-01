Marco Jansen took a spectacular catch after covering a distance of 28 metres to dismiss Harry Brook off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj during the SA vs ENG match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi on Saturday, March 1. This dismissal happened in the 17th over of the match when Harry Brook attempted to take the attack to Keshav Maharaj. The right-hander struck the ball hard in the midwicket region and Marco Jansen kept his eyes on the ball and ran to his right. He then ended up taking a good catch while sliding. South Africa vs England Live Score Updates of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Watch Marco Jansen's Catch to Dismiss Harry Brook:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)