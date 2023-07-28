A moment of magic from Stuart Broad as he plays a mind game with set batter Marnus Labuschagne. The batter looked set at the crease and despite not scoring runs freely, he looked solid. Broad went towards the stumps and just switched the position of the bails. Labuschagne smiled it off but nicked the next ball of Mark Wood to the slips while Joe Root grabbed a stunner. Fans were surprised and took no time to make the video viral. Stuart Broad Becomes First England Cricketer to Scalp 150 Wickets in Ashes, Achieves Feat By Dismissing Usman Khawaja During ENG vs AUS 5th Test 2023.

Marnus Labuschagne Gets Dismissed Next Ball After Stuart Broad Switches Position Of the Bails

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)