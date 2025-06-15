Raigad Royals are battling against Kolhapur Tuskers in the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 on Sunday, June 15. The Raigad Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers match is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and is organized to start from 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 and fans can watch the Raigad Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers live telecast on the Star Sports 2 TV channel. There are fans who might be on the lookout for online viewing options and they can watch the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa and Its Golden Boy Aiden Markram Find Glitter Together After World Test Championship Triumph.

Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

