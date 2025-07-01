Mahipar Stars managed to edge out Maiwand Champions in the ongoing Wahkhan National T20 Cup 2025, and rose to second place with a successive win. Skipper Hazratullah Zazai led with the bat, scoring a brisk 57 off 42, with contributions from Mohammad Shahzad (26) and Allah Noor (25*), helping the side reach a respectable 171/5. Babar Khan starred with the ball for Champions, claiming two wickets. In reply, Maiwand Champions struggled to get a partnership going with Ibrahim Abdulrahmizai wreaking havoc on the top-order, claiming a three-for. Samiullah Shinwari (32) and skipper Najibullah Zadran (42) did provide a good fight down the order, but could not delay the inevitable as MAC lost the contest by 11 runs. Kieron Pollard Becomes Second-Highest Run-Getter in T20 History, Achieves Feat During Texas Super Kings vs MI New York MLC 2025 Match.

Hazratullah Zazai Top-Scores For Mahipar Stars

Skipper @zazai_3’s 57 powered Mahipar Stars to 171/5 against Maiwand Champions in the 5th game of #Wakhan National T20 Tournament.#WakhanCorridor #ACA pic.twitter.com/W48hnCYwCO — ACA (@AfghanCricket_A) July 1, 2025

