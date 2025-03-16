In a very unfortunate development, Afghanistan's explosive opener Hazratullah Zazai's two-year-old daughter passed away on March 14, Friday. The heart-breaking news was confirmed by his teammate and friend Karim Janat who shared a post on Instagram with the caption, 'I am deeply saddened to share with you all that my close friend like brother, Hazratullah Zazai, has lost his daughter. My heart aches with sorrow for him and his family during this incredibly difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this tragic loss. My deepest condolences go out to Hazratullah Zazai and his family." The tragic news made the entire cricket world mourn the loss of the little soul. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of 4.0 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Country; No Casualties or Loss of Property Reported.

Afghanistan Cricketer Hazratullah Zazai's 2-Year-Old Daughter Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karim Janat (@karimjanat_11)

