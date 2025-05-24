Punjab Kings (PBKS) hard-hitter Marcus Stoinis achieved yet another milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. Stoinis completed 100 sixes in the showpiece event. The veteran batter achieved this feat during the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 24. During the PBKS vs DC match, Marcus played a blistering knock of 44* runs off 16 deliveries with the help of three fours and four sixes. Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard: Check PBKS vs DC Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Marcus Stoinis Completes 100 Sixes in IPL

𝙃𝙪𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 his way to a milestone 💪 1⃣0⃣0⃣ sixes and counting for Marcus Stoinis in the #TATAIPL 🔥#PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/JcbFtFfuQK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2025

