New Zealand's Mark Chapman achieved a unique record during IND vs NZ, 1st T20I in Jaipur as he became the first player t score fifties for two countries in T20Is. The batter had earlier achieved the feat for Hong Kong against Oman in 2015.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)