Ahead of the fifth Ashes 2023 against Australia, England pacer Mark Wood decided to have some fun. In video shared by England cricket shows the right-arm fast bowler hijacking the microphone and playing the song “I am a Barbie girl" as captain Ben Stokes sat down for his pre-match conference. England cricket took to Twitter to share the video.

Mark Wood Hijacks Microphone

🎙️ As Ben Stokes was sitting down for his pre-match press conference... Mark Wood decided to hijack the microphone and have a bit of fun 😂 Barbie 1-0 Oppenheimer. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/eXWeRhaEiK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)