Former West Indies cricketer and T20 World Cup winner Marlon Samuels has been found guilty in his right to hearing after he was charged by ICC for breaching four offences under the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption code. The tribunal will decide on a sanction after considering the submissions of each party.

Marlon Samuels Found Guilty For Breaching Anti-Corruption Code

Marlon Samuels found guilty of corruption. As I said when Devon Thomas caught his case. NUFF cricketers all around the world are doing up money grabs this isn't anywhere close to the tip of the iceberg. pic.twitter.com/SAHEIBfscM — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) August 16, 2023

