London Spirit crossed swords with Oval Invincibles in the 3rd match of the 2023 season of The Men's Hundred. London Spirit batted first and posted 131 runs on the board. Defending the target of 132, Matthew Wade produced a stunning fielding display to deny Oval's batter Gus Atkinson a maximum. Wade's sensational effort has created a lot of buzz on social media. However, Wade's effort was in vain as eventually, Invincibles defeated Spirit by three wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi Takes Two Wickets in his First Two Balls During Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals The Men's Hundred 2023 Clash (Watch Video)

Matthew Wade Produces Stunning Fielding Effort To Prevent a Six

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)