Meg Lanning continues her form from the T20 World Cup into the WPL 2023 as she hits her maiden half-century of the inaugural edition by smashing RCB-W bowlers at the Brabourne Stadium. Delhi Capitals are off to a great start and Meg Lanning played a worthy support role to the aggressor Shafali Verma. She looked in good touch and some of the shots played in the offside were pleasing to the eyes.

Meg Lanning Scores Her First Women’s Premier League Fifty

And now skipper Meg Lanning brings up her half-century! Who do you reckon will break this dangerous opening partnership 🤔 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/593BI7xKRy#TATAWPL | #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/fGwVPhwAY7 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)