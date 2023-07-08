Shahid Afridi's elder daughter Aqsa Afridi tied the knot with Naseer Nasir in a nikkah ceremony in Karachi in December 2022. The couple’s reception was held on Friday. July 7. Several Pakistan cricketers like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan attended the event. The bride's father, Shahid Afridi. later penned down an emotional post on twitter for his daughter.

Shahid Afridi Pens Down Emotional Note For Daughter Aqsa

Meri pyari beti- it seems like yesterday when I cradled you in my arms - and on that day, I promised myself I would never leave your side. Although you’re about to begin a new chapter in your life, you’ll always have my heart because I’m the man who loved you first. 😌 May Allah… pic.twitter.com/CdhniCJW8b — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 8, 2023

