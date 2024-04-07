MI vs DC Memes Go Viral After Romario Shepherd Smashes 32 Runs off Anrich Nortje's Over to Help Mumbai Indians Score 234/5 Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians lost all their previous matches in the IPL 2024 season and are desperate for their first win in the IPL 2024 season. Playing their second home game of the season, the MI side scored 234 runs with the help of some 'bashing' in the last over by Romario Shepherd. With this, the MI side posted their highest total of the season and put pressure on Delhi Capitals, who will be chasing a 200+ score for the second consecutive game. Here are some of the fans' reactions to the Mumbai Indian’s batting. IPL 2024 Fan Park Schedule Announced: BCCI Reveals List of Cities Set to Host Fan Parks in Phase Two.
Fans Expect Filmy Entry for Romario Shepherd
Romario Shepherd entering into Mumbai dressing room😎 pic.twitter.com/5a9tN0cURN
— SRINU_TOLLYWOOD❗ (@07Domala31504) April 7, 2024
Romario Shepherd to DC Bowlers
#MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/I3nGb4ZWDy
— Sumit Mishra (@SumitLinkedIn) April 7, 2024
Satisfied Mumbai Indians Management
MI MANAGEMENT after watching romario shepherd's batting pic.twitter.com/UCKVbqY1Yt
— Jigar (@Jigar_042) April 7, 2024
Fans Expecting Attitude from Star Batters
Tim David and Romario Shepherd after destroying DC's Bowling 😎 RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Jos Buttler Guides Rajasthan Royals To Victory; Virat Kohli's Ton In Vain