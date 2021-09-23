Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma is back for the defending champions after missing the game against Chennai Super Kings. KKR have fielded the unchanged side while Mumbai have made one change- Rohit replaces Anmolpreet Singh.

Toss Video

KKR Playing XI

MI Playing XI

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)