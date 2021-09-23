Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma is back for the defending champions after missing the game against Chennai Super Kings. KKR have fielded the unchanged side while Mumbai have made one change- Rohit replaces Anmolpreet Singh.
@Eoin16 wins the toss & @KKRiders have elected to bowl against @mipaltan. #VIVOIPL #MIvKKR
KKR Playing XI
We go with the winning combination from our last game! 💜💛#MIvKKR #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #আমিKKR #IPL2021 #CricketTwitter
MI Playing XI
Here's how we line up tonight for the 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡 against KKR ⚔️📝#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #MIvKKR
