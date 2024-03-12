In a very crucial WPL 2024 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will take on Mumbai Indians Women at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. A win here will take the RCB-W to the playoffs. Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to field first as net run rate situation might come into play. They went unchanged while for MI-W there is a change as Yastika Bhatia is unwell and she is replaced by Priyanka Bala who is handed her debut for MI. RCB-W WPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Can Finish in Top Three on Points Table.

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Toss Update

