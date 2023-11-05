Rohit Sharma was spotted asking Ishan Kishan to deliver a message from the Team India dressing room to Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer as they were batted during India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens on November 5. A video emerged of Rohit as well as head coach Dravid talking to Kishan and asking him to deliver that message to Kohli and Iyer who steadied India's innings with a good partnership. Fans have reacted to pics and a video of this and called Kishan a, 'modern day kabootar (pigeon)'. For the uninitiated, messages in the old times used to be delivered using pigeons. Virat Kohli Receives a Rousing Reception As He Walks Out To Bat in IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

'Modern Day Kabootar'

'Kabootar Messenger'

Ishan Kishan is Rohit Sharma's kabootar messenger 😂 #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/d0zDlYMSgc — Mohit Gaur (@AbGaurSeSuno) November 5, 2023

'Messenger'

Ishan Kishan the messenger 😂 #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/6NTR5t91cL — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 5, 2023

Ishan Kishan the Messenger

Ishan Kishan the pigeon of Rohit Sharma and the indian 🤣. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/RC1mIrrX05 — Rohit Sharma FanClub (@TEJASH_264) November 5, 2023

'Kabootar Ja Ja'

Rohit Sharma sending Ishan Kishan on the field. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/u5tBHDMOhh — djay (@djaywalebabu) November 5, 2023

