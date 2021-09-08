Mohammad Kaif was seen performing the 'Naagin' dance after India won the fourth Test match against England at the Oval. Kaif had promised to learn the same if India won the 4th Test. Delhi Capitals lauded the former Indian cricketer for living up to his words.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Capitals (Stay 🏡) (@delhicapitals)

