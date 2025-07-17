After Mohammed Shami and his estranged wife Hasin Jahan was separated, their daughter Aaira lives with her mother and visits her father on occasions. On July 17, 2025, Aaira became 10 years old. On her birthday, Mohammed Shami penned down an emotional and heartfelt note where he wrote ' Can’t believe you are growing up so fast. I wish only the best for you in life.' and wished her happy birthday. Shami also shared some pictures with Aaira from her childhood with Shami. His post was heart-touching and it went viral on social media. Mohammed Shami’s Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Had Demanded INR 10 Lakh Alimony As High Court Directs Indian Cricketer To Pay INR 4 Lakh.

Mohammed Shami Pens Heartfelt Note For Daughter Aaira

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOHAMMAD SHAMI (@mdshami.11)

