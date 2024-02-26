After a successful stint with Team India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Mohammed Shami fell victim to an ankle injury and struggled to get back to action. During the ongoing India vs England Test series, it was confirmed Shami has to go through a surgery and he will miss the tour and also the upcoming IPL 2024. After a successful surgery of the achilles tendon, Shami shared his health update and picture from the hospital bed. He admitted 'recovery is going to take some time' but is also optimistic to getting back on feet. Mohammed Shami Ruled Out of IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans Bowler to Undergo Ankle Surgery.

Mohammed Shami Shares Picture From Hospital Bed After Successful Surgery

Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! 👟 Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet. #AchillesRecovery #HeelSurgery #RoadToRecovery pic.twitter.com/LYpzCNyKjS — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)