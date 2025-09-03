India national cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami celebrated his 35th birthday on September 3. The veteran cricketer has been a spearhead for his country since 2013, featuring in 197 internationals and picking up 462 wickets. The right-arm speedster has 12 five-wicket hauls and an ICC ODI World Cup hat-trick, which he picked up during the 2019 edition. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj shared a heartwarming story on his Instagram handle where he wished Mohammed Shami. Siraj wrote: "Happy Birthday Bhai. Wishing you lots of happiness and success always." Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami! BCCI Extends Warm Wishes As Team India Pacer Turns 35.

Mohammed Siraj's Birthday Wish for Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj's birthday wish for Mohammed Shami. (Photo credits: Instagram/mohammedsirajofficial)

