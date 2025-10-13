Mohammed Shami performed Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark 'SIUUU' celebration after dismissing Shai Hope during the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 on Monday, October 13. This happened in the 84th over of the West Indies National Cricket Team's second innings when Mohammed Siraj had Shai Hope inside-edge a delivery that kept low onto his stumps. This was after Shai Hope had scored a stellar century, his third in Test cricket. After castling Shai Hope, Mohammed Siraj, like he has done on so many occasions in the past, hit the 'SIUUU' celebration before celebrating the dismissal with his teammates. ‘It’s Out But Technology Can’t Prove It’ Jasprit Bumrah Caught Saying on Stump Mic After Third Umpire Adjudges John Campbell Not Out During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' Celebration

Hope falls, and India rise! 🔥@mdsirajofficial strikes at the right moment to break West Indies’ rhythm. 🎯🇮🇳 Catch the LIVE action 👉 https://t.co/WbUGnskEdz#INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 4 | Live Now on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/fGNWWgkUWG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)