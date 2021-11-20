Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday, confirmed that he would play his final T20 game in Chennai. He was speaking at Chennai Super Kings' (CSK), 'Champion's Call' celebration. He also jokingly added that he doesn't know whether he would play his last game 'next year or in five years.'

Here’s CSK’s Tweet:

My last T20 game will be in Chennai! 🥳 - THALA#Anbuden #WhistlePodu #THA7A 🦁 — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) November 20, 2021

Watch the Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)