MS Dhoni appeared to jokingly hit Deepak Chahar after the toss at the start of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 10. The Chennai Super Kings captain was on his way after winning the toss and choosing to bat first when he saw Deepak Chahar. After a short glare, the CSK skipper swung his hands at Chahar and jokingly hit him. The video of Dhoni hitting Chahar for fun has gone viral on social media.MS Dhoni's Shadow Practice Near CSK Dug Out Almost Hits Deepak Chahar's Head, Latter Leaves Chair in Fear (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Hits Deepak Chahar for Fun

