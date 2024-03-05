MS Dhoni is not just a cricketer but an emotion in all of India and the world, especially in Chennai when he plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. The former Indian captain has been a legendary figure in the history of the tournament, winning it five times with CSK, making the franchise one of the most successful in the tournament's history. As Dhoni, who is 'revered' as 'Thala' joined the camp ahead of IPL 2024, CSK shared their version of a photo frame scene from the popular movie 'Leo' where the franchise's mascot, who is also is known as 'Leo' was seen breaking a photo frame to unveil Dhoni's picture behind. Dhoni was seen being given a warm welcome upon reaching Chennai ahead of the upcoming edition. MS Dhoni Joins Chennai Super Kings Camp Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pics).

CSK Recreates 'Leo' Scene With a MS Dhoni Twist

