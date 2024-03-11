Mahendra Singh Dhoni was out of action due to retirement from international cricket, but he is still active in the Indian Premier League. The iconic player of Chennai Super Kings will lead his team in the IPL 2024 and the defending champions will kick start the new season with an inaugural match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 22. While teams have started preparations for the 17th season, Mahi’s bandana look during practice sessions caught many eyes. Dhoni is certainly carrying the look well and received praise for the same. ‘Mahi Aa Raha Hai!’ MS Dhoni’s ‘Vintage Hair’ Look From Practice Session Goes Viral As He Starts Training Ahead of IPL 2024 (See Pic).

MS Dhoni in Bandana Look

Bandanas just got a lot cooler! 🔥🦁#WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/b4SqdPBX0o — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 11, 2024

