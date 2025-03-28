MS Dhoni is one of the greatest wicketkeepers in world cricket. Dhoni once again showcased his skills behind the wickets when his sharp glove work removed dangerous Phil Salt during the match against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers in the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the fifth over. Noor Ahmad bowled a googly which spun away from Phil Salt. The Bengaluru opener missed the shot, and Dhoni quickly dislodged the bails. Replays show Phil Salt's feet were in the air, and the third umpire adjudged him out. Salt departed after scoring 32 runs off 16 balls. Below is the stump cam view of MS Dhoni's brilliant glove work. MS Dhoni Stumping Video: Watch Star Wicketkeeper Display His Lightning Quick Hands to Dismiss Phil Salt.

Stump Cam View of MS Dhoni Stumping

