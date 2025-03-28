Legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni showcased his class behind the stumps during the high-voltage clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MS Dhoni's sharp stumping dismissed dangerous Bengaluru opener Phil Salt for 32 runs off 16 balls. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the fifth over. Noor Ahmad bowled a sharp delivery which spun away from Phil Salt. The Bengaluru opener attempted an inside-out shot but got beaten on the outside edge. MS Dhoni quickly dislodged the bails, and Salt was adjudged out. ‘Desperate Review System’ Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After MS Dhoni’s DRS Call Against Virat Kohli Fails During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

MS Dhoni’s Sharp Stumping Sends Phil Salt Packing

Ladies & gentlemen, presenting the GEN GOLD who never gets OLD! ⚡🔥#MSDhoni pulls off yet another lightning-fast stumping and this time, it's #PhilSalt who’s left stunned! 😮‍💨💪🏻 Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/MOqwTBm0TB#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvRCB | LIVE NOW on Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/kK3B5jxhXT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 28, 2025

