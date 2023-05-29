The craze for MS Dhoni is huge all across the country and a recent example of it was seen when fans came up with a thread art for the Chennai Super Kings captain. The team from the 'Telugu Experiments' YouTube channel shared a video where they prepared the 'World's Largest MS Dhoni Thread Art'. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Picture of CSK Fans Sleeping at Railway Station After Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Final Postponed to Reserve Day Due to Rain in Ahmedabad Goes Viral.

Watch Video of MS Dhoni's Thread Art

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)