MS Dhoni is a master tactician and a cool figure on the field, but when the game's done and dusted, he can be playful, too! The former CSK captain made the headlines for his age-defying catch when he dived full-length to grab a stunner to dismiss Gujarat Titans' Vijay Shankar in IPL 2024 on March 27. After the match, which CSK won, Dhoni had a playful interaction with his former teammate, Dwayne Bravo, who is the current bowling coach of the franchise. Dhoni tried to playfully hit the former West Indies star and the latter ducked, with the interaction resulting in both sharing a laugh. The video of this moment from after the match has gone viral. MS Dhoni Catch Video: 42-Year-Old Wicket-keeper Takes Diving Catch to Dismiss Vijay Shankar During CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match.

Watch MS Dhoni's Playful Interaction With Dwayne Bravo Here

