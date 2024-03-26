The Chennai Super Kings were able to achieve a 63-run win over the Gujarat Titans at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It was a complete team performance by the CSK players wherein the franchise was bang on target with both the ball and bat. Shivam Dube smashed a brilliant half-century and played a knock of 51 runs from 23 balls. Apart from his aggressive knock, CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra played innings of 46 runs each. The GT batsmen were left clueless against the Chennai bowlers and were only able to score 143/7 while chasing down 207 runs. CSK at the end won the match and moved to the top of the points table. Fans Spotted Watching CSK's IPL 2024 Match from Chepauk Railway Station, Video Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings Rout Gujarat Titans by 63 Runs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)