MS Dhoni had his injured knee operated after he led CSK to the fifth IPL title in 2023 as it was troubling him for a long time. He showed that he has gained some of his lost fitness back even at the age of 42 during the CSK vs GT match at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He dived to his right to take a brilliant reflex catch behind the wickets to dismiss Vijay Shankar. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see his athletic catch and the video went viral in no time. Sameer Rizvi Smashes Rashid Khan for Two Sixes in One Over In His Debut Innings During CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

42-Year-Old MS Dhoni Takes Diving Catch to Dismiss Vijay Shankar

𝗩𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗠𝗦𝗗 😎 An excellent diving grab behind the stumps and the home crowd erupts in joy💛 Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/n5AlXAw9Zg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)