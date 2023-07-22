Mukesh Kumar, who is debuting in Test cricket against West Indies at the Port of Spain in Trinidad, gets his maiden wicket as he dismisses another debutant from the opposition Kirk McKenzie. McKenzie looked solid since play resumed on Day 3, but in a momentary concentration lapse, nicks one behind to Ishan Kishan giving Mukesh Kumar his first Test wicket. Rain Stops Play On Day 3 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 at Trinidad.

Mukesh Kumar Maiden Test Wicket Video

Mukesh Kumar's maiden Test wicket! A moment for him to savour. A video for you to savour. #INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/fpCQSf1LsF — FanCode (@FanCode) July 22, 2023

